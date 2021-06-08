CAPS United strike another deal

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United yesterday unveiled yet another partner, Kutaura, which will provide the team’s informal apparel, in the next three years.

Casual regalia, memorabilia and other merchandise will be available for sale in sports shops across the country.

Kutaura will provide Makepekepe with the apparel at a discount.

CAPS United head of commercial and media, Raymond Gonte, said the partnership is expected to help Makepekepe with more revenue streams.

“We have been talking about commercialisation of CAPS United FC and I’m sure those who have been following will agree that we are making huge strides in our endeavour,” said Gonte.

“Just last month, CAPS United FC partnered with Coover Bottlers, who became the official beverage partner.

“In the same month, we partnered a young technology company, Advanced Innovation, to launch the best club football website in Africa.

“Today, we take another step in our drive to take CAPS United FC to the next level.”

He said the Green Machine have been identifying gaps, on the local football scene, which they are trying to fill.

“It doesn’t take one to be a rocket scientist for one to observe that European team regalia are more prevalent in the streets than local club regalia.

“European clubs have the biggest sports manufacturers backing them. We are talking of global giants like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Kappa etc.

“Fans of clubs are supposed to proudly showcase their love, and support, for their teams, be it via car stickers, lapel pins and various clothing items.

“Simultaneously, the clubs are supposed to benefit financially from sales of memorabilia and regalia.

“This is Sports Business 101. Clubs generate a lot of their revenues leveraged on their fans.

“As the third largest club, and the third most successful club in Zimbabwe, CAPS United FC has the biggest resource to make it work, which are the fans”.

Kutaura director, Vijay Patel, said his company was determined to grow the relationship with Makepekepe.

“We saw it as a big opportunity to brand CAPS United. We believe in forging business ties, and moving ahead, while we have supporters who are wearing good fashionable brands, bearing their team’s logos and names.,” said Patel.

“We have seen the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and other big football brands doing the same, their clothing items, formal and informal, are available throughout the world and we commend CAPS United for taking this direction.

“We believe that this is a stepping stone for us also to go around the world and be known.’’ The Herald