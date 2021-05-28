Zim records 113 new Covid -19 cases

By Mirriam Madiye

Zimbabwe has recorded 113 new Covid -19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), said.

According to the ministry, the country now has 38 819 cases, 1 589 deaths and 36 531 recoveries as at May 26.

The 113 new cases are all local with Masvingo province having 94 cases.

According to the ministry, two deaths were recorded from Manicaland and Harare provinces.

A total of 1 629 Covid -19 tests were conducted as at the same date while 14 new recoveries were recorded.

Harare province continues to dominate with 13 195 cumulative cases and 12 201 recoveries.

The national recovery rate now stands at 94,1 percent

As of May 26, a total of 3 978 people received their first vaccine doses bringing total of 643 531 people being vaccinated with the first dose vaccine.

So far 5 072 people have received their second dose bringing the total to 293 509 people. The Herald