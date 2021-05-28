Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessFeaturedNews

Zesa tariffs up by 30%

The Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), Zesa’s power distribution subsidiary, has hiked electricity tariffs by 30%, arguing that the low tariffs were inhibiting its efforts to operate efficiently.

File picture of residents demonstrating against power utility ZESA
Energy regulator, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), also said Zesa’s low tariffs made Zimbabwe unattractive for energy investors.

“The Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that electricity tariffs have been adjusted upwards by 30%, effective 26th May 2021.

The increase is based on the outstanding indexation for the year 2020,” the power utility said in a statement. News Day

