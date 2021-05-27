SA based singer Berita Khumalo appointed as RISA board member

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa-based Zimbabwean songstress Berita Khumalo has been appointed as one of the newest board members for the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA).

Posting the news on her Instagram page the singer who is married to Kwesta’s former manager, Nota Baloyi said this was a big win for her as an independent artist and most importantly as a young black woman.

“Today I take a seat at the RISA table, I have been appointed as a board member of the Recording Industry of South Africa. I am looking forward to getting acquainted with RISA at a board level,” read part of her statement.

The Ng’celi kiss hit maker said she will use the appointment as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the industry.

“This seat affords me the opportunity to contribute to the present and future of our industry. As a young black female artist and independent record label owner this is a big win. We are in! We are within! We are inside,” she added.

Last week the singer was celebrating another big win as she scored her first South African Music Awards (SAMA) nomination.

She was nominated in the Rest of Africa Award category for her album, Songs In The Key of Love. She was nominated alongside fellow Zimbabwean chanter Buffalo Souljah, Davido, Wizkid and Sauti Sol.

Speaking about her nomination Berita tweeted saying;

“Being a non-SA resident this is the first time that I am nominated for a SAMA and this is the only category that I am eligible for. This nomination is a gentle reminder to me that the mission is bigger! The rest of Africa and the world is waiting.” Nehanda Radio