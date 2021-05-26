Pfumbidzai’s club in financial mess

KickOff.com has been informed that financial challenges continue to haunt South African Premiership side, Bloemfontein Celtic.

They are the home of Zimbabwe international defender, Ronald Pfumbidzai.

According to an insider, the club now can’t even afford to pay their staff members, including the tea lady and gardeners. Siwelele management could not be reached for comment, including PRO and media officer Sello Nduna, who is affected by the salary issues.

On Monday, the club’s playing personnel refused to part take in training, and yesterday, the management decided to pay all their outstanding bonuses.

“The players are not owed any money,” a source told KickOff.com. It’s only the staff that are not receiving any salaries, including the team manager, as well as the PRO Sello Nduna.

“Both of them are also affected. The manager is no longer even coming to work these days. The likes of Max Tshabalala are saying nothing to us. It’s difficult, my brother.

“The club called a meeting earlier today (yesterday), players were owed bonuses and some of us salaries. — KickOff.com.