Chief Zvimba orders Grace to exhume Mugabe and rebury him at Heroes Acre

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Chief Zvimba has ordered Grace Mugabe to exhume and rebury the remains of late former president Robert Mugabe at the Heroes Acre.

On Thursday last week Grace was summoned to appear before Chief Zvimba’s traditional court at Gonzo Guzha Hall at Murombedzi growth point in Zvimba but she did not turn up because she is currently admitted in a hospital in Singapore.

Chief Zvimba fined her five cattle and two goats for violating traditional customs and rites following the burial of her husband, the late ex-president at the family rural home’s courtyard.

In a judgement seen by Nehanda Radio, dated May 24, Chief Zvimba ordered the re-burial of Mugabe at the national shrine on the 1st of July, the day former vice president Joshua Nkomo died.

“Unosungirwa kubvisa chipini chekuviga mushakabvu Robert Mugabe mumba mako. Izvi Unosungirwa kutungamidza baba vemushakabvu Mambo Chidziva mberi kwezvose pachiteedzwa tsika nehunhu hwekwaZvimba. Mushakabvu Robert Mugabe agukunurwe andovigwa kwakatemwa rukawo naBaba vake Kumarinda eku Heroes Acre muguta reHarare,” read the judgement.

Mugabe who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before his inglorious exit following a military coup in November 2017, died aged 95 in a Singaporean hospital from prostate cancer. Mugabe’s family said he refused the National Heroes Acre during the period post his exit.

Mnangagwa’s government attempts to have the remains of Mugabe interred at the national shrine where a mausoleum was being built for him were in vain as Grace remained adamant on her husband being buried in his rural home.

But Grace is also facing charges of disregarding earlier counsel to lay to rest the late former president at a designated site where his late mother had identified prior to her passing.

Last week, Mugabe’s exiled nephew Patrick Zhuwao said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was behind renewed efforts to exhume the remains of the late founding leader in order to extract a mystic scepter, or “tsvimbo yaMambo” believed to have been buried with the country’s founding father. Nehanda Radio