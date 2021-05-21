SK Moyo says Zanu PF has no mandate to determine Ziyambi’s fate

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF has warned its members against attacking the judiciary following Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi’s ‘reckless’ accusations that judges are captured by “foreign forces” to tarnish and “destabilise the “Second Republic” after a High Court judgment blocking the extension of Luke Malaba’s term as Chief Justice.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said his party believed the judiciary was independent and no one should attack it.

He added that the ruling party did not have prerogative powers to decide Ziyambi’s fate following his outburst directed at the judges they blocked Malaba’s term extension as Chief Justice.

“It’s a prerogative of the President and, therefore, I am speaking generally that people must refrain from indulging in matters that they may not be very familiar with,” Moyo said.

“We as a party are bound by that call. We are not going to be commenting on matters that are sub judice. So everybody is bound by that. So when it comes to the ministers, they are appointed by the President. It’s his prerogative to act in a manner that he feels.”

“On the independence of the judiciary, we salute President ED Mnangagwa for his acknowledgment of and reassertion that the independence of the judiciary should never be tampered with even if people may respectively disagree with the judgments by the bench.

“As such, no one should be attacked at every level because the independence of the judiciary is sacrosanct. You have heard the President say the doctrine of separation of powers; that is the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary remain wholesome. We advise the public to refrain from making unbridled statements on matters before the courts because they are sub judice.”

This comes after High Court Judges Justice Jester Charewa, Justice Happias Zhou and Justice Edith Mushore declared that Justice Malaba’s five-year extension term of office by Mnangagwa was illegal. Malaba turned 70 on 15 May 2021, meaning he is now retired.

Ziyambi took particular aim at Justice Zhou for allegedly being an anti Mnangagwa and Judge President George Chiweshe, who is viewed suspiciously as an ally of vice president Constantino Chiwenga, wondering why Chiweshe was not cited in the lawsuit.

“I want to make it clear today that we do not accept the decision of the High Court. We have a serious situation of a Judiciary that has been captured by foreign forces in this country,” Ziyambi said. Nehanda Radio