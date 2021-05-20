Father, daughter steal from good Samaritan relative

A 15-year-old Shurugwi girl and her father (41) have been arrested for allegedly stealing US$12 500 and $14 000 from a relative who was looking after the girl.

The girl discovered that her relative — a businesswoman from Shurugwi — was keeping large amounts of money in her house and allegedly tipped her father.

Taking advantage of the businesswoman’s absence, the father broke down the bedroom door, ransacked the room and allegedly stole the money.

The father was allegedly arrested at his hideout in Epworth.

This was heard during the appearance of the girl (name withheld to protect her identify) and her father before Shurugwi magistrate Mr Percy Mukumba. They were facing a charge of theft and unlawful entry.

The duo was not asked to plead.

The girl was remanded out of custody while her father was remanded in custody to June 4.

The court heard that the complainant (72) runs a number of businesses and has buildings that she rents out.

The court heard that she was staying with accused’s daughter and paying her fees at Booms College in Shurugwi.

The State alleges that the girl realised that she kept a lot of money in the house and she told her father about this and the two connived to steal it.

From February 2021 up to end of March 2021 the complainant collected rentals from her shops and kept in different places in her house.

On April 4, 2021 at about 9.30am when the complainant and the girl left the house for church, the father is said to have been left hiding inside the house by his daughter.

After church, the complainant got home first as the girl remained in town looking for bread and on getting there discovered that her bedroom was upside down with the key lock broken.

She realised that US$12 500 and $14 000 was missing.

Her son reported the case to police and investigations led to the arrest. The Chronicle