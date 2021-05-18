Mai Tt hits back at ‘broke’ film company after it claims to have sacked her

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian Mai Tt real name Felistas Murata has hit back at what she claimed was a ‘broke’ film company that failed to pay her following counter claims they had sacked her from their movie.

United Kingdom based production company Billy Jeremiah Brown (BJB) Films claimed it had shown Mai Tt the exit door from the movie, ‘A life to regret’ citing unprofessional conduct.

Earlier in April Mai Tt made headlines after she announced that she was flying to Dares- Salaam, the capital of Tanzania to shoot a movie along with Congolese Rumba star, Awilo Longomba.

Mai Tt’s victory has been short lived after BJB Films announced that her role has been terminated due to unprofessional conduct onset and in relations with the production crew.

“It’s sad to announce that we had to terminate Mai Titi’s role and replaced her with Angel Mary Kato due to lack of professionalism on set and whilst living and working with other celebrities as well as the crew.

We love Zimbabweans that’s why we picked someone from Zim but unfortunately we could not continue with her,” read a statement from BJB films Facebook page.

Contacted for a comment Mai Titi said she could not talk at the moment but demanded all questions to be forwarded to her WhatsApp where she did not respond.

She posted an indirect attack on to the production company on her Facebook page which suggestions she was not being paid or treated well.

“We go where we get paid where we are not used, and taken advantage of because at the end of the day we got kids to take care of. We are artists we deserve better. Where we are used we shift.

“Fam link up with me on the 29th of May alongside Cassper Nyovest. Good morning Zimbabwe. We Move,” read her post.

The movie, ‘A life to Regret’ centers on the conflicts between a step-mother -which was previously played by Mai Tt and her step daughter. It will likely premier this August. Nehanda Radio