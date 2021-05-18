Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Kapini keeps 10th clean sheet

By Ricky Zililo

Veteran former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini (pictured) celebrated his 10th clean sheet of the season as his South African First Division side Sekhukhune United beat former Premiership side Polokwane City 2-0 on Sunday.

Tapuwa Kapini
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 14: Tapuwa Kapini then of Highlands Park FC during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Ajax Cape Town at Makhulong Stadium on December 14, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

The goalie, who has two decades of experience, has been a key figure in Sekhukhune’s chase for a Premiership ticket and their victory over Polokwane City moved them into second place on the league table with 47 points from 29 games.

With just one match remaining before the season ends, Sekhukhune trail ex-Warriors striker Cuthbert Malajila’s Royal Kings by three points.

Sekhukhune, also home to the Zimbabwean pair of defender McClive Phiri and striker Walter Musona, are set for a nervy finish against JDR Stars, whose quest for a promotional play-off suffered a blow when they drew 1-1 with Edmore Chirambadare’s Steenberg United, who are fighting for survival in the First Division.

Chirambadare’s side is one place above the relegation zone in 14th place, tied on 30 points with 15th-placed Cape Town Spurs.

Steenberg have a tough season finale against fourth-placed Richard’s Bay who are on 46 points and are seeking for a promotional play-off slot.

With Royal Kings needing just a draw in their last game to gain automatic Premiership promotion, this leaves Sekhukhune, TS Sporting and Richards Bay fighting for the second and third place finishes that guarantee a PSL promotional play-off. The Chronicle

