Mystery surrounds tout’s death

By Nizbert Moyo

Police have dismissed accusations that a Bulawayo tout died after he was allegedly assaulted by cops for making noise.

Jimmy Khulisa (32) of Trenance died last Sunday after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers, who had been called by fellow tenants after he became rowdy.

His sister Patience Ncube said a post-mortem had shown that her brother either choked or was strangled.

One of his friends said: “He was a well-known tout here along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 3rd Avenue affectionately known as ‘Masese’ because of his drinking habits and was also a staunch supporter of Zanu PF.”

He claimed the police officers assaulted Khulisa with a baton stick until he started bleeding from his private parts.

The friend said the man had recently been circumcised.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, however, said a post-mortem done at the United Bulawayo Hospital showed that the man died of natural causes.

“There is no evidence to support that the deceased was assaulted by police in any way prior to his death and that the Zimbabwe Republic Police tried to cover up for his death,” Nyathi said.

“Police details went to the scene and found that the man was sick and had bandages on his private parts.” The Standard