Prince Dube scores 13th league goal for Azam

By Mehluli Sibanda

Prince Dube struck his 13th league goal for Azam in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League as his team defeated Kinondoni Municipal Council 2-1 at the Azam Complex Stadium on Saturday.

Dube found the target in the 11th minute to put the Chamazi Millionaires in the lead. KMC did manage to equalise and the scores were level at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Captain Aggrey Morris Morris restored Azam’s lead in stoppage time and they held on for the three points.

Dube’s goal on Saturday saw him extend his lead as the top scorer with five matches to go for his team. On top of the 13 goals, Dube has also weighed in with six assists in the league for third placed Azam.

The Warriors striker is two goals ahead of Meddie Kagere of Simba Sports Club who has found the target 11 times. Kagere, a Rwandan national has won the Golden Boot in Tanzania’s top league for two seasons in a row and is looking at making it three on the trot. The 34-year-old former Gor Mahia striker scored 22 goals last season having found the target 23 times in the period 2018/19.

Kagere’s Simba have however played four games less than Azam, which is an opportunity to close the gap between him and Dube. The Sunday News