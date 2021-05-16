Beitbridge robbers jailed

By Thupeyo Muleya

Two notorious robbers who targeted border jumpers and smugglers at illegal border crossing points along the Limpopo River have been jailed for an effective six years each.

Admore Sangore (32), also known as Pele Pele and Brian Moyo (27), who were behind a short-lived reign of terror along the river, were brought to court after robbing two women of a cumulative R30 000 at knife-point in separate incidents.

They pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery, but Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou convicted them on the strength of State’s case.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on July 22 last year at around 7 am, the duo spotted one of the complainants, who was walking along a footpath towards the Limpopo River near the spillway, in the company of another man.

The area is located some 500 metres east of the Beitbridge border post.

He said the two hatched a plan to rob her.

They then approached the woman before producing a knife and demanding money from her.

She surrendered R50 to Moyo, but the robbers threatened to assault her if she failed to surrender all her property.

The court heard that Sangore and Moyo then took away the complainant’s wallet which contained R15 000 and a cellphone before fleeing from the scene.

The matter was reported to the police.

On December 6, the two accused persons used the same method to rob another woman of R15 000 and a cell phone near Pagomo Lodge at around 0630 hours.

After committing the offense Pele Pele and Moyo fled into the bush.

They were arrested later on the same day at their place of residence in Dulibadzimu high density suburb following a tip-off to police.

None of the stolen property was recovered. The Sunday Mail