Big pay cheque for Arubi

Zimbabwe international goalkeeper, Washington Arubi and defender Farai Madhananga, are set for a big pay cheque in South Africa.

This follows the decision by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila chairman, Abram Sello, to give the entire Nedbank Cup R7m winnings to his players and staff.

Interestingly, just three months ago, another Zimbabwean defender, Carlington Nyadombo, quit the club after revealing he had gone for six months, without being paid.

“I played in the play-offs, which ended towards the end of September, but I was not paid for that month and I haven’t been paid since then despite having two contracts,” he told South African football website KickOff.com.

“During that same month, in September, while we were in the bio-bubble, I signed a new two-year PSL contract in front of the (previous) owner (Lawrence Mulaudzi) ahead of the start of the new season.

“When we started pre-season, for the current season in the PSL, I was then told that they need me to be the coach of the MDC team, to which I agreed, because I would still be on the same contract that I had signed.

“I then conducted all the trials for the MDC team but then I still wasn’t paid.

“I wasn’t even given transport money and instead of using my car I was now using public transport which is cheaper since a taxi costs R20 from Louis Trichardt, where I stayed, to Tshakhuma [50km] where the MDC team trained.

“It then got to a point where I couldn’t afford the R40 for the return trip using public transport, so I then sat at home for three weeks.’’

However, the club ownership has changed and, after beating Chippa United 1-0 in the final, the players are set for a big pay day.

A committee has been appointed to work out how the money is to be split among the club’s employees.

“I am going to take the whole R7m amount and give it to all the structures of the club‚ starting with the cleaners‚” said Sello.

“Everyone worked hard for this and it was not only the players.

“All the structures in the club must be able to get something so they are motivated as we move on.

“My culture as a leader and businessman is always to motivate people who I work with because that makes sure they work to their maximum potential and achieve maximum results.

“We spoke about this issue of a bonus before the final and I told them to wait until we get the trophy and the cheque.

“Promises were [made and we said] when we win the tournament things are going to be like this or like that.

“I said everyone who contributed during the tournament will get a bonus if we win and they are going to get it now that we have won the trophy.”

Sello said the bonuses will go a long way in motivating players as they are still involved in a tough relegation scrap with Stellenbosch‚ Maritzburg United‚ Chippa and Black Leopards.

“Players‚ technical team‚ office bearers‚ cleaners and everybody will get their share.

“As the chairman of the club I am declaring the whole amount to people who participated to our success.

“We are still fighting in the league for safety and we are going to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

“This will go a long way in motivating everybody because it is not going to be easy.

“The bonus is subject to whatever costs we may have incurred along the way to the final but the committee will come up with recommendations of how the money will be split. “But it is going to be shared among people who are working in the structures of the club.

“I know what the players asked and the committee will definitely deal with those issues.” TimesLive