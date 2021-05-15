3 VID officers remanded in custody

By Nhau Mangirazi

Three Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) examiners arrested for issuing provisional drivers’ licences to people who had failed were remanded in custody to Tuesday next week.

The trio was arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on Thursday. They face abuse of office charges.

According to Zacc, the trio issued 26 provisional licences to candidates who had failed exams.

Prosecutor Reginald Chawora opposed bail, saying they were likely to abscond since they faced serious charges.

They were identified as Musa Enesi, Obvious Vheremu and Alois Togarepi.

Their lawyers, Kudzai Choga of Choga and Associates and Unite Saize submitted that their clients were innocent until proven guilty.

Choga added that the State had “ambushed” them with written submissions.

“The three have places of residence and are not vagabonds. Does the State fear that Zimbabwe Republic Police or some of your investigating officers may tamper with submitted evidence by investigating officer who testified?” Choga asked.

Magistrate Godswill Mavenge rolled over the case to Tuesday next week for written submission by defence counsels. NewsDay