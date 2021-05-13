Zambia coaching job excites Moyo

By Ricky Zililo

Born and bred in Bulawayo, Zimiseleni Moyo is excited about his first coaching job since announcing his retirement last month. Moyo got his first appointment on Tuesday as assistant coach of the ambitious MC Galaxy Football Academy in Lusaka, Zambia.

MC Galaxy, who are in the Football Association of Zambia Lusaka Provincial Division Three League, engaged Moyo as part of changes aimed at ensuring the team breaks into the Premiership in 2025.

“We have made changes to our technical bench with the view of improving our performance in the Lusaka Provincial Division Three and Nebert Phiri has been appointed as head coach and will be assisted by Zimiseleni Moyo. We thank the previous technical bench for their hard work and commitment. We welcome the new coaches and wish them well as they begin this new journey with us,” said MC Galaxy’s vice-president Danny McCray Kabwe.

Moyo enjoyed more success in Zambia than in Zimbabwe, winning multiple championships with Zesco United from Ndola and he also had a good run with former Zambian champions Zanaco from Lusaka.

The dreadlocked former Tsholotsho FC, Motor Action and Railstars player is ready for the coaching challenge.

“I’m really thankful to MC Galaxy Football Academy for appointing me assistant coach. The 2025 vision all starts with a first step. I’m loving this new chapter of my football life; it’s like I’m just a dry sponge, ready to soak in football knowledge,” said Moyo.

He hung his boots at the age of 35, ending a 15-year playing career due to persistent tendon and ankle pains.

“My sober body was still in the best shape to take me up to 40, but God’s plans are his alone. Football life continues and now l take myself fully into coaching. l feel I’m not only ready, but l have the backbone, bravery and the experience to make this journey a success,” Moyo said. The Chronicle