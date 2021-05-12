Karoi mourns popular singer Gasho

By Columbus Mabika

Karoi-based jazz musician, Never Gasho, popularly known as “Chief Mutota” in showbiz circles, has succumbed to Covid-19. The veteran musician will be buried today at Karoi Cemetery under Covid-19 regulations.

He was 65.

His son Kudzi confirmed the death and said his father was a pillar of strength not only in the family, but in the arts sector as he played a pivotal role.

“It is very sad for us as a family. I can confirm the death of my father, who passed away on Monday night. We never thought it could come to this. He had shown flue like signs in recent days.

“We cannot do anything about it, its everyone’s way, the man ran a good race in his life and finished it.”

Gasho’s close friend and The Herald Assistant Editor Isdore Guvamombe said Karoi will never be the same without him.

“Karoi will never be the same without this man. He was a man of principles who knew his things well. He was the one who taught me how the guitar is played.”

Guvamombe said the journalism fraternity has also lost a good news source.

“To this end, the news fraternity has lost a source. He was a free and willing source who could give journalists juice scoop stories.”

Gasho was born and bred in Karoi, where he did his education.

While in Karoi, he formed the African Jazz Band which was a common feature at Karoi beer hall during weekends.

He made headlines in 2008 after he paid Karoi town council workers for four months when the council went bankrupt.

In the same year, Gasho was in the news for sourcing 200 tonnes of maize for food for work programme in Karoi.

Six years later, in 2014, Gasho made headlines after he released a single in honour of late former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona and her husband Simba Chikore.

The single titled “Bona naSimba” recorded at Track Records was a dedication to the couple’s wedding.

Gasho had six albums to his belt — “The Chief” (2006), “Mudiwa” (2007), “Mutapa Tribute” (2011) and “Takabvepi” (2013).

He was also a prominent maize farmer, businessman and philanthropist.

Gasho is survived by his wife Miriam and seven children. The Herald