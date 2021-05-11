Zulu King Misuzulu criticised for eSwatini security detail

By Jonisayi Maromo

The Swaziland Solidarity Network has condemned King Mswati III’s “wastage” of eSwatini taxpayers’ money spent on sending a close-protection security detail to accompany his nephew, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, to South Africa.

The security detail was added amid threats that surfaced after the new king took over from late King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi.

“We wish to decry and condemn the wastage of Swazi taxes by the king in his commitment to protect his nephew King Misuzulu against his detractors. The king and his delusional family members like parading themselves as people ordained to rule over others by a supernatural being,” said Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.

“If this is true, then King Misuzulu should have very little to worry about in terms of security because whichever supernatural being that ordained him will protect him. It is therefore completely unnecessary for his uncle to send him a security detail comprising members of the Swazi army and the police and to keep shuttling him between Swaziland and his home in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Lukhele said the Zulu kingdom had sufficient funds to cater for its security provisions without feeding off the taxpayers in impoverished eSwatini.

“This is a huge cost to the Swazi taxpayer. In his mother’s publicly read will, Misuzulu was bequeathed a share of his mother’s savings, businesses, properties and policies. Furthermore, he was nominated to sit on the throne and have full control of the Zulu royal family’s scandalous R79 million per annum budget. He is a very wealthy man,” said Lukhele.

“He should use that wealth to hire a private security firm to ensure his safety if he feels that the security provided by the South African Police Service is not enough. If the throne proves too hot for him, he should actually consider abdicating.”

Shortly after being announced as the preferred successor to the Zulu throne, King Misuzulu was whisked out of Kwakhangelamankengane palace on Friday evening.

The chaos on Friday erupted after the reading of the will of the late Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, which said he must take over as the new king.

A royal family member, Prince Thokozani Zulu, also known as an Msweli stood up to object, throwing the meeting into turmoil.

Independent Media reported that, sensing danger and brandishing high-calibre firearms, the close-protection team of the new king, which included Siswati speaking personnel who are believed to be from the monarch of eSwatini, had to shield him and quickly remove him from the palace premises.

Lukhele said around 70% of the population in eSwatini lives below the poverty line.

“The most significant reason for this is the king’s greed which he extends to members of his larger extended family. It is not the first time that Misuzulu and his siblings benefit from their uncle. They have been living off the wealth of poor Swazis ever since they were born. Misuzulu’s studies in the United States were paid for by Tibiyo, an investment firm belonging to the nation which the king holds in trust,” he said.

“While Misuzulu and other royal nephews were being pampered in Indiana, most Swazis lacked the finances to pursue high school education, let alone tertiary. The many Swazis earning meagre wages are now expected to continue pampering and protecting a 46-year-old millionaire. This is totally unacceptable, unsustainable and shows poor judgement on the Zulu king’s part.”

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has revealed that King Misuzulu, who is yet to be coronated as the new king for the Zulu nation, will be returning to eSwatini to collect his belongings and travel back to South Africa in a week. African News Agency (ANA)