Cop nabbed for releasing deportees from quarantine

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 31-year-old off-duty police officer attached to the ZRP Support Unit has been arrested for illegally releasing seven deportees from the Beitbridge quarantine centre after taking a R1500 bribe.

Some of the 28 Malawian border jumpers who were raided by the ZRP and Immigration Compliance Team while hiding at a house in Beitbridge pending illegal transportation to South Africa on Saturday morning
FILE picture from April 2021 of some of the 28 Malawian border jumpers who were raided by the ZRP and Immigration Compliance Team while hiding at a house in Beitbridge pending illegal transportation to South Africa

Webster Mudadisi was busted by his colleagues soon after escorting the group from the facility on Friday.

He was not asked to plead to charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer when he appeared before Ms Vavariro Gabi on Saturday. Mudadisi was remanded in custody to May 20 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that the accused, who is currently deployed to Beitbridge quarantine centre was off duty when he committed the offence.

He told the court that on May 7, Mudadisi was approached by one man who had been deported from South Africa and was offered R250 to facilitate his escape from quarantine.

The State further alleged that the accused asked the man to mobilise more people who were to pay R250 bribes each to buy their freedom. Mudadisi was then given R1500 to facilitate the release of seven people.

After which, he escorted them out of the quarantine and was intercepted by other police officers who were closely monitoring his movements.

Upon realising that he had been busted, he forcibly stashed the bribe money in one of the deportees’ jacket. The group was interrogated and revealed they had paid Mudadisi who was subsquently arrested and the money was recovered. The Herald

