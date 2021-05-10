Muchichwa fears for Billiat

Former Zimbabwe international, Robson Muchichwa, believes Khama Billiat’s injuries might have a negative impact on his negotiations for a new contract at the club.

Billiat, whose contract with Chiefs expires at the end of the season, has been restricted to just 13 appearances in the DStv Premiership this season, due to injuries.

“I don’t know how serious it’s his injury but such injuries are a problem my brother because we all know injuries can finish your career.” Muchichwa told KickOff.com.

“So I don’t know how bad it’s his injury but it’s not looking good whereby someone has just returned from injury and goes back to injury again.

“It means he will spend most of the season sitting outside you see. So, for me, things are not looking good.

“I have experienced injuries but not to an extent whereby I had to stay for a long time. It’s a downfall whereby those injuries are critical you see.

“It’s a very big downfall for me. You know when you sign a contract, they look at all those things. They look at things like ‘Are the injuries going to be okay or not’.

“So, it can affect him when it comes to situations like that because we don’t know yet the extent of the injury.”

Muchichwa says injuries were normal in football and doesn’t believe there are opposition teams that are out to get Billiat.

“Injury is an injury, I don’t think there’s someone who can go to the field and say I’m going to kick that one.” Muchichwa said.

“I think it’s just an injury, it’s a coincidence. So for me an injury is a injury but it’s very bad whereby a player has been out for a long time because of injury, he comes back and he go back again into injury so I think for me it’s a big worry.

“So, even the team is not doing well but they need his skills. That is where it mostly matters whereby the team needs his skills but there’s injuries and all those things.

“That is a big problem for me, because the team is not doing well but they need his skills. But for me I can’t say there’s foul play or somebody who is doing it deliberately.

“Getting injured, it’s part of the game I think, he must just get over it and try and take care of it.” — KickOff.com.