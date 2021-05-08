Zim man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in South Africa

By Thupeyo Muleya

A Zimbabwean man (27) was on Friday jailed for an effective 15 years at a Musina magistrate court under Limpopo province for smuggling a contraband of explosives worth R95 000 into South Africa.

Brighton Chuma was recently arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on December 17 last year at the Beitbridge Border Post while driving a Toyota Hilux.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke said the explosives were found hidden in the truck and packed in bags.

“The man was traveling from Zimbabwe to South Africa in a Toyota Hilux double cab when he was stopped and searched at the Beitbridge Port of Entry by the police.

“Upon searching the vehicle, 32 blasting cartridges of explosives to the value of R 95 000 were found hidden in the loading portion covered with packed bags and the accused was subsequently arrested,” said Capt Maluleke.

He said the case was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team which successfully opposed Brighton’s bail bid during his trial until his fate was sealed recently.

“The Court has effectively condemned him to an effective 15 years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine,” said the official. The Chronicle