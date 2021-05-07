Tino Kadewere mourns ex-Le Havre sporting director

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe international football striker Tino Kadewere has paid tribute to former Le Havre Sporting Director, Christophe Revault, who died on Thursday.

Revault (49) was found dead at his home and the cause of death was yet to be established.

Kadewere said he had deep attachment with the former PSG, Rennes, Toulouse and Le Havre goalkeeper because of the way he welcomed him when he arrived in France.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe forward, who is now in the books of Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon, arrived in France in July 2018 after impressing at Swedish side, Djurgardens IF.

He made his mark at Le Havre where he finished as the Ligue 2 Golden Boot winner, attracting the interests of Lyon.

“It is with deep sadness learning the passing away of Christophe Revault. A simple man with a big heart,” said Kadewere.

“I will not forget him welcoming me to his home, Le Havre, in 2018. I want to express my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and to Le Havre. Rest in peace my friend,” said Kadewere.

Revault was a Le Havre academy product and remained in Normandy from 1992 to 1997 before joining PSG and then Rennes a year later.

He then spent a large portion of his career at Toulouse, from 2000 to 2006, returning to Rennes for a season thereafter. He would return to Le Havre where he finished his playing career, winning the Ligue 2 title with the club in 2008.

Over the course of his career, Revault made 354 Ligue 1 appearances.

Revault then continued on in football, but within the staff at Le Havre, serving the club as a scout, as well as. The Herald