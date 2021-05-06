Europe-based pros back in Warriors squad for World Cup

By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has called a 30-member squad, including Europe-based professionals, for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The French Ligue 1 duo of Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere are back in the fold along with the England-based quartet of Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura and Admiral Muskwe.

These players missed the Warriors’ previous assignment in the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers because of coronavirus travel restrictions in Europe.

Former Everton defender, Brendan Galloway, who recently announced his availability for Zimbabwe, has also been called up.

Knowledge Musona is expected to lead the side in the opening two matches of the World Cup qualifiers next month.

Attacking midfielder, Khama Billiat, who has been a huge doubt because of injury, is also in the squad while Divine Lunga makes his return.

Zimbabwe are set to begin their quest against South Africa in the first week of June at the National Sports Stadium.

They will then travel to Ethiopia the following week before meeting Ghana in back-to-back qualifiers scheduled for September.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Nkana)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Brendan Galloway (Luton Town), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS United)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Prince Dube (Azam), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)

Fixtures

Zimbabwe vs South Africa (June 5-8)

Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe (June 11-14)

The Herald