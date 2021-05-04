Becky Castings clarify Madam Boss’ role on SABC 1 soap ‘uBettina Wethu’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zimbabwean social media was abuzz yesterday after Madam Boss born Tyra Chikocho posted a picture on set in South Africa where she is featuring in a new SABC 1 telenovela, ‘uBettina Wethu’ playing the role of Aminata.

The comedian/ actress posted a picture with some of South Africa’s leading actors and another wearing a short dress with sneakers and this got people talking.

Responding to comments on social media Bekezela Dube the director of Becky Castings pointed out that people need to be more supportive instead of slut shaming the actor.

“What Madam Boss is wearing here has nothing to do with her personality. She is just portraying Aminata (character) it is an embarrassment to see reputable individuals condemning a dress code meant for a character,” said Becky in a statement on Facebook.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Dube said the character of Aminata is that of a confident lady who aims to inspire plus size women to be confident in their bodies and teach that they can wear anything they like to wear.

“Basically Aminata’s character is meant to boost confidence to ladies with bigger bodies to wear anything and learn to feel good about it and forget body shamers, which explains the character’s wardrobe,” said Dube.

Dube also hinted that Madam Boss will be having more gigs regionally and internationally, however she could not dish out more information on upcoming gigs but confirmed there is another one on cards.

“For now it’s too early to disclose anything but yes I have optioned her for another film where she will be playing the character of Zandi. We will be able to talk about this openly in July because the film is shooting between August and October. Nehanda Radio