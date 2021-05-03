Levels and ZIMURA reach mutual understanding on royalties

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Chillspot Records music producer, Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, popularly known as Levels, has revealed that he and the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) have come to common ground about his pending royalties.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Levels said he had just left the ZIMURA offices where they had a meeting with some of the organization’s officials.

“I just left the offices a moment ago and we agreed that I should compile a list of all my songs that have been played on radio from 2011 to date and those that are still playing then they will see how best they can assist me,” said the producer.

Asked if he was given a date on when to expect the royalties to be in he said, “No we haven’t discussed that but for now we are going to compile the list and submit it to them and we will take it from there.”

In one of his complaints against ZIMURA, Levels tagged Kirsty Coventry the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation together with her Deputy Tinoda Machakaire asking them to step in and help him deal with ZIMURA.

Asked if any of the two ministers reached out to him, Levels said, “Yes Tino reached out to me but I am not at liberty to comment on what we discussed.”

This comes after the hits maker confronted ZIMURA about the royalties for his music claiming he hasn’t received a single ‘cent’ since his music started playing on radio in 2011.

In his post last week Levels attacked the organization for collecting royalties with artists’ permission and not distributing them to the rightful artists.

Posting on his Instagram page Levels said, “@Zimuraonline since you collect royalties for both registered and non- registered musicians (who can’t afford membership fees and other requirements you need for registration).

“Pane here nzira yekuti vasiri ma members enyu vawane ma royalties amunotora vasina kukutumai. Kana kuti mari iyoyo yave yenyu ndimi makakodzera kuidya isu kuno tichikuvara nenhoko dzezvironda?

“Ini chaiye murikuti makabata mari yangu asi kubva 2011 inini pandakatanga kurira pa-radio station makambozvviisawo here mumusoro kuti mari iyoyo inogona kusazotenga hausi hwangowa hutsinye chete hwamunahwo here?” read part of his statement.

In response ZIMURA told levels to follow the right procedure of compiling all his songs and artists involved so that the royalties could be shared fairly and equally.

In a statement ZIMURA said, “In our response to Levels via Instagram it was made clear to him that all he has to do is to notify the organization in detail all his works by filling out Notification Forms and Split Sheets which define in detail the share splits with the artists he has worked with so that each artist gets what is due to him.

“The reason why ZIMURA is withholding these royalties in question is because Levels has not cleared the splits above. He has not created dialogue with the office yet he has been made aware of what he has to do.

“ZIMURA is fair in its distributions and it would not like to see one artist reaping from another artist’s fruits, meaning that for the works in question it is not only Levels who has to be given royalties and this needs to be corrected as soon as possible by Levels and the artists.”