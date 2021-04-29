Goreraza’s associate manhandles Herald journalist

An associate of Russell Goreraza, son to former First Lady Grace Mugabe, manhandled and grabbed a cell phone belonging to The Herald reporter Fungai Lupande as she took pictures of Goreraza and his co-accused after appearing at the Bindura Magistrates Court.

The incident happened in the court’s parking lot as Goreraza (37), Paul Sithole (45), Aaron Muchenje (31) and Trymore Madzitire (36), were leaving the court after their hearing.

They are facing theft charges after ordering the removal of a gold processing plant worth US$130 000 at Tian Bao Mineral Industry in Mazowe, and are on $20 000 bail.

The four appeared before Bindura magistrate Mr Tinashe Ndokera, who remanded them to May 19 for a trial date.

Lupande said as the quartet left court, she started taking pictures and a man who is not part of the accused, charged towards her and grabbed her hand before grabbing her cell phone.

“He ordered me to delete the picture, before scrolling my cellphone which was not locked. After failing to locate the pictures, he threatened to slam the cellphone onto the ground or delete all the information,” she said.

“Attempts to get back the cell phone were fruitless as he went into his vehicle with it and threatened to leave. I then approached the lawyer who was representing Goreraza and his co-accused, and he demanded to see my media accreditation card.

“Upon producing the document, he intermediated between me and the man.

“The lawyer, whose name I didn’t manage to get, asked me to delete the pictures because the man who was ‘aggressive’ was not part of the case.”

Lupande said she turned down the request and as the man handed back the cell phone, he said: ‘Now I know who you are, if these pictures are published you will see what I can do to you. I don’t hesitate’.”

She then lodged a report at Bindura police station.

The complainant in the court case that Goreraza was in court for is Mr Prince Danda (51) of number 9 Calgary Farm, Mazowe and is the managing director of Tian Bao Mineral Industry.

Prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda alleged that on April 10 at around 7am, Sithole, Muchenje and Madzitire went to Tian Bao Mineral Industry, Smithfield Farm in Mazowe.

The farm is owned by the former First Family.

The trio allegedly dismantled a processing plant with the instruction of Goreraza. The Herald