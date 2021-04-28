Timveos graduates from Zanu PF school of ideology, says “we’re going to win 2023 election”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former MDC Alliance legislator Lillian Timveos, who recently defected to Zanu PF party “citing lack of direction and violent tendencies,” has graduated from the ruling party’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Speaking at her graduation, the former MDC Alliance deputy treasurer said Zanu PF was more organised than the main opposition.

“I joined Zanu PF as it is a stable party. The opposition in this country is fragmented. They are confused. 21 years down the line they do not know who their leader is,” she said.

Timveos added she regretted ‘wasting time and resources and believing in wrong things’.

“I realised I was wasting my time, my resources, wasting everything. I have been to the School of Ideology and I have actually realised that all along I believed in wrong things.

“This party, Zanu PF is a party to follow and everyone should do so because it is a stable party and has liberation war credentials.

“The people of Zimbabwe need to learn our history. It is unfortunate I might be the only one who got to learn the deep history of this party. The only party to follow at this time is Zanu PF. There are no fights in Zanu PF, we talk to each other.

“I used to think Zanu PF is not democratic, (but) I am actually happy with the way I was received from the time I went to State House. I am happy to be Zanu PF, everyone is so happy and I was received well in my district (Zvishavane). I know we are going to win in 2023.”

Timveos joined Zanu PF in February together with Blessing Chebundo, who twice beat Emmerson Mnangagwa in successive parliamentary polls.

Former MDC T legislator for Masvingo Central Tongai Matutu also joined Zanu PF last year saying the opposition party “in its various forms” had lost direction as it is now wasting precious time bickering among themselves.

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday apologised for getting it wrong on candidate selection admitting they recruited opportunistic “job seeker” MPs who have cost the party, with some defecting to the smaller MDC-T and ruling Zanu PF in search of opportunities.

In an interview with the Cite journalist Zenzele Ndebele on his Breakfast Club, a current affairs programme on Monday, Chamisa acknowledged his party had gone through a lot of hardships in terms of the “onslaught” targeted at the opposition party.

Chamisa who vowed a “radical shift” in the 2023 polls, spoke about what he called the “illegal” recall of their MPs and grabbing of properties by the MDC-T party assisted by the ruling Zanu PF.