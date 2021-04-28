High Court ends Chin’ono ‘persecution’ over a law that doesn’t exist

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

High Court Judge Justice Jester Charewa has thrown away a case where prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was being charged with communicating falsehoods, citing the section of the charge no longer existed in the Zimbabwean law.

Chin’ono who was jointly charged with MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Vice Chairman Job Sikhala was removed from remand after Justice Charewa discovered section 31 of the Criminal Code was no longer part of the constitution.

Chin’ono was represented by Harrison Nkomo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

“Our lawyer Harrison Nkomo has ended the persecution of freelance journalist @daddyhope after obtaining an order granted by Justice Jester Charewa in which she quashed criminal proceedings against Chin’ono on charges of communicating or publishing falsehoods,” ZLHR said in a statement on its official microblogging Twitter handle.

“Justice Charewa set aside Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube’s decision to place Chin’ono on remand & declared that section 31 of the Criminal Code is no longer part of Zimbabwean law.”

Narrating his arrest in connection with this particular case, Chin’ono said he is planning to sue the police and “Magistrate who lied that there was overwhelming evidence that I committed the crime and that the law existed.”

“We were charged with a law that doesn’t exist and the Zimbabwean police LIED that I tweeted something I didn’t!

“That is the definition of Political PERSECUTION by Emmerson Mnangagwa and his quislings!

“The High Court threw the case out today saying no such law existed!

“I have instructed my lawyers to sue the police officers who arrested me in both their personal and official capacities!

“I have also instructed my lawyers to sue the magistrate who lied that there was overwhelming evidence that I committed the crime and that the law existed. I have instructed my lawyers to sue him in his personal capacity!

“I will also sue the State for wrongful arrest and detention. If we want this to end, Register to Vote!”