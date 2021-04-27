Trial date set for duo who stole US$19k

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

A trial date for the two Harare men, who admitted stealing US$19 427 from a local businessman, Bill Mudzimwa, has been scheduled for the 10th of June.

The two suspects, Timy Kuzhangaira and his colleague, Tererai Chakanyuka were granted Z$5000 bail when they appeared before Magistrate Judith Taruvinga last year over allegations of dribbling past Mudzimwa with a whooping US$19 427. The two admitted stealing the money.

Narrating how the money was stolen, Mudzimwa said:

“So this is what happened, Timy Kuzhangaira. I used to send him to collect my money, so on one particular day as I was out of town, I sent him to collect my money,” he said.

“We were communicating to the amount of US$19 427. Instead of him submitting the money to the office, he then gave the money to one Tererai, who is co-accused.

“After they were both now in court, Timy was given bail. Now this one also is given bail. But they accepted that they have taken this money.

“So the justice system is not correct there because the Tererai party is a known criminal who has been convicted before and who is wanted on other issues similar. He has got CCU (Commercial Crimes Unit) looking for him in a case of R900 000, he is given bail on what grounds?

“The judiciary is prolonging my efforts to recover this money which I need for work.

“How do they afford to just give people bail without paying back what they owe and they have pending issues similar,” he said. Nehanda Radio