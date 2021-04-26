Shumba relishing World Cup challenges

By Grace Chingoma

For Warriors goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba, the last five months have been more like a fairytale, loaded with some personal career milestones.

The 30-year-old ‘keeper is involved in the CAF Confederation Cup, with his Zambian outfit Nkana FC, who have reached the group stages of the second-tier tournament.

Shumba was behind the posts, when the Warriors secured a fifth AFCON finals appearance, in the matches against Botswana and Zambia.

Ever since he replaced Elvis Chipezeze, at the start of the second half, in Algeria in November last year, before he was thrown into the deep end in the return leg in Harare, he has commanded the starting jersey.

Now, the former Chapungu goalminder even dreams of getting promoted, through the ranks, of the Airforce of Zimbabwe, where he is employed.

Former Zambian captain Christopher Katongo, a soldier, was in 2012 promoted after he led Chipolopolo to win the AFCON trophy.

Recently, Malawian striker Richard Mbulu was rewarded with military promotion, in the country’s Defence Forces, after his goal sent the Flames to Cameroon.

“I believe I am on the right path,’’ said Shumba.

“Whenever you are playing, you will be representing your nation and your organisation, so I just hope my bosses are happy, with my work, both at the club and national team level.’’

The goalkeeper concedes he still has a lot to work on to improve himself.

He has managed five clean sheets in his team’s CAF Confederation Cup run.

Although the Red Devils lost 0-1, at home to Egyptian side Pyramids last Wednesday, Shumba said his performances have been good.

Nkana host Raja, as they conclude their Group D fixtures, on Wednesday.

“I was happy to play in the Confederation Cup, a big tournament, second after the Champions League.

“It is every player’s dream to play against big teams in Africa. It comes with gaining a lot of exposure.

“It was exciting, and some matches have been really memorable for me, particularly the games we won against Tanzania club Namungo (0-1 in Dar es Salaam), and the 2-0 victory against Moroccan side Raja Casablanca.

“I managed to keep clean sheets.

“I have managed to keep five clean sheets out of seven matches.”

As Nkana bow out of the Confederation Cup, with six points from five matches, Shumba says they will now shift focus to the domestic league.

“It was a demanding tournament, a lot of energy was used but now we are focused on our league.

“We are number 17 on the log, with four games in hand and, hopefully, when we play these games, we will be able to move into the top half of the league.

“Zambia is similar to Zimbabwe, so with the four months and few weeks I have been here, I am getting used to the league, and hopefully, I will push for more and more because, as a player, you can never be satisfied,” said Shumba.

Shumba says he hopes to represent his country in the World Cup qualifiers, which get underway in June.

“The whole (AFCON) campaign was a good adventure. I got a lot of exposure playing with good players such as Knowledge Musona and Marvelous Nakamba. “So, it was really easy for me to settle, and play well, because of their support and I gained a lot of experience.

“It is always good to represent your country. It is a challenge and I believe there is talent and we have a chance to go to Qatar.

“It’s achievable”.

“Everyone wants to represent his country. Zimbabwe has so many talented goalkeepers, so the competition is something that motivates me.

“I wouldn’t want to put myself under pressure but there is still lots of work to be done.

“I will push, given the opportunity, so it’s up to me to keep working hard,” said Shumba. The Herald