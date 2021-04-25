Ex-ZBC reporter opens recording studio

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation TV reporter Andrew Neshamba has launched a recording studio in Harare’s Dzivarasekwa Extension suburb.

The new studio, which will operate under Neshamba’s Drewmars Media, was launched last Monday in Dzivaresekwa on the day the journalist celebrated his birthday.

Drewmars Media is an online television outlet, which broadcasts via the video-sharing platform YouTube.

It is one of the most followed online channels in the country with more than 45 000 followers.

Artistes representing all forms of arts attended the event, which was graced by Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna and arts promoter and medical practitioner Johannes Marisa.

Nduna applauded Neshamba saying his decision to start his own media house and open a studio in the high-density suburb was in line with the government’s empowerment drive anchored on new technologies.

“I am impressed with what I have seen here. What Andrew has done here is in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s drive towards use of new technologies. We are in a new era of new technologies and Andrew is one of our own who has decided to take that route,” Nduna said.

“What makes this interesting is that Andrew has come up with a project that is creating jobs for our youths. It’s highly commendable. “While many have opened their studios in the upmarket suburbs, Andrew decided to come here to the people.”

Marisa urged artistes to take advantage of the recording studio’s proximity to the high-density suburbs.

“We now have a recording studio with us here. Let’s come and record our work here. In the case that you don’t have money to record, engage us and we assist you. This recording studio is for all of us,” Marisa said.

Neshamba said he was optimistic Drewmars Media would be a force to reckon with in the near future.

“We are a media house broadcasting on YouTube and we have a significant number of followers—40 000. We are targeting at reaching 60 000 in the near future,” he said.

Neshamba said he was happy with some of the programmes they were airing that have turned out to be popular with their viewers.

“We have arts programmes like Another Level where we target musicians. We interview artistes and get their story. The other programme is Forever Missed, here we highlight our departed artistes. “We have had 11 episodes and some of the artistes we have featured include Admire Kasenga, Leonard Dembo and John Chibadura, among others.

“We also have slots where we link our viewers with spiritual healers. “If people have problems and want assistance, we can refer them to traditional or faith healers.”

Kireni Zulu, The Impact (a two-member acapella group), Utakataka Express’s Shiga Shiga, as well as Obert Chari of Mebo fame entertained guests. The Standard