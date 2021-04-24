SuperSport United frustrated by basement Black Leopards in Thohoyandou

By Eshlin Vedan

SuperSport United’s frustration continued after Ovidy Karuru’s 28th-minute strike consigned them to a 1-1 draw against basement club Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sipho Mbule opened the scoring for SuperSport in the 17th minute to end Matsatsantsa’s two-game streak without a goal.

Tebogo Mokoena produced a cheeky pass into the path of Mbule who struck home and opened the scoring.

The game presented SuperSport with a good opportunity to end their eight-game winless run but it was actually Leopards who had the better chances in the first half.

It was hardly surprising when Leopards eventually drew level in the 28th minute through Karuru. Karuru initially produced an impressive pass into the path of team-mate George Maluleka. The veteran shot, forcing an impressive reflex save from Chigova.

The rebound found its way to Karuru who neatly tucked the ball home to bring the strugglers level.

SuperSport keeper George Chigova had to produce two excellent saves in the first half to prevent his side from conceding in the first half.

The keeper was forced into action as early as the third minute after a defensive error from Luke Fleurs presented Karuru with a one on one opportunity at goal, though he rose and saved.

The Zimbabwean produced a good save to deny Rodrick Kabwe who shot from a free-kick in the 23rd minute.

There would have been some relief for SuperSport as Bradley Grobler made his return to action in the 73rd minute. The injury-prone striker is the league’s leading goal scorer this season with 13 goals to his name and Matsatsantsa’s finishing has clearly lacked spark without him and Thamsanqa Gabuza.

The men from Pretoria are sixth on the DStv Premiership table after the result, while Lidoda Duvha remain bottom.

SuperSport will next be in action against Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon. The pressure on coach Kaitano Tembo will only be increased following the result against Leopards.

At the Danie Craven Stadium, Bloemfontein Celtic scored a 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch. Sello Matjila scored in the 33rd minute. IOL