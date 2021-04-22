Qounfuzed, Cindy partners in ‘crime’

Qounfuzed, one of the most consistent dancehall musicians on the scene, has roped in songstress Cindy Munyavi in a new single titled “Mhosva”.

The song is a declaration of love against all odds, even if it draws persecution.

Since its release on Monday this week, the record has garnered 10 000 views on YouTube and is already receiving rotation on the country`s radio stations.

Speaking to The Herald, Qounfuzed said the song took them close to a year to put together.

“Cindy is one of my favourite female vocalists and I always wanted to sing with her,” said Qounfuzed.

Being in different countries; the United States and Germany, Cindy and Qounfuzed had to be patient for their duet to materialise.

“I own a home studio and have lately been doing online recording sessions with different artistes and producers, so to me it’s now a normal process, but time difference is a bit messed up sometimes, but it always works out in the end,” Qounfuzed said.

Qounfuzed said he continues to belt songs in the hope that the music industry in his home country will finally get to appreciate his effort.

He is aggrieved that he has been overlooked by awards adjudicators in recent years.

Cindy said it was easy to work with Qounfuzed because of his work ethic.

“The song writing process was smooth. Qounfuzed already had a demo and direction for the song, so I just wrote to compliment that. He reached out to me last year, but I wasn’t able to record because of Covid-19 restrictions and I only managed to work on it this year. It took us almost a year.”

According to comments on the song’s YouTube, it has potential to become a ballad in the same mould as Betty Makaya and Jamal’s “Kurwizi”, or “Ndirwo Rudo” by the late Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa and Pah Chihera.

This is not the first high profile duet Qounfuzed has had with a female musician, as in 2014 he released "Kiss You" featuring Lady Squanda.