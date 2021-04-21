PICTURES: Uebert Angel’s 6 400-seater Harare Hippodrome and Beethoven Hotel

We share the detailed pictures from Prophet Uebert Angel’s 6 400-seater Harare Hippodrome and the Beethoven Hotel with 40 executive rooms in Harare’s Braeside suburb.

The multi-million dollar project is set to be completed by the end of November this year and will see the 6400 seater Harare Hippodrome become the largest conference centre in the country.

The Rainbow Towers (HICC) Conference Centre in Harare has a capacity of 4500, while the Harare City Sports Centre seats 4000.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga officiated at the ground breaking ceremony last week. It also comes a few weeks after Mnangagwa appointed Prophet Angel Presidential Envoy and Ambassador to the Americas and Europe.

Mnangagwa paid tribute to Angel, his wife Beverly and their financial partners for the investment.

“Government will not shy away from harnessing the diverse and unique strengths, competencies and networks of our nationals both at home and in the Diaspora, to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy Development 1 and ultimately Vision 2030,” he said.

“This is indeed a welcome development, which will contribute to the achievement of the objectives outlined in the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, with regards to tourism infrastructure development.

“Government continues to accelerate the implementation and completion of projects meant to precipitate tourism growth. Key flagships such as the opening of tourism corridors in Matabeleland North, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central provinces, among others, are on course,” he said.