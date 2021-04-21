Ndlovu vanishes from Bosso radar

By Fungai Muderere

Veteran Highlanders defender Tendai Ndlovu has reportedly gone AWOL amid revelations that the club was keen to offer him a new role in the structure.

The injury-prone Ndlovu (32) has in the past two seasons played second-fiddle to the pair of Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba.

“It’s unfortunate that Tendai just went AWOL. As we speak, we don’t know where he is. After considering the years that he has spent at Highlanders and the fact that he had become injury-prone, we wanted to offer him another role in the club’s structures, but we can’t get hold of him,” said Highlanders head coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

Ndlovu has seen it all at Bosso and was part of the trailblazing black and white army that charmed the hearts of many in 2012 and 2013 under the guidance of Kelvin Kaindu.

Asked on whether they will offer Mkhokheli Dube (37) another chance to do duty for the Bulawayo giants Mpofu said: “I recently held a meeting with Mkhokheli and we will wait and see what comes out of it. I can’t jump the gun, but there is a will to offer him something at the club.” Dube’s contract with Bosso recently ran out months after he retraced his footsteps to his childhood club from Premier Soccer

League defending champions FC Platinum where he spent two-and-a-half seasons.

After winning three titles with Highlanders at the turn of the millennium, Dube went on to win a treble with FC Platinum.

In the past 22 years that he has been playing professional football, Dube has played for Michigan Bucks, Delaware, New England Revolution, Chicago Fire, Lindsey Wilson College and Coastal Carolina University in the United States, AmaZulu FC (South Africa), Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City FC and FC Platinum.

Bosso are still smarting from a 2-0 Independence Cup final defeat at the hands of old rivals Dynamos.

Although his charges showcased some breathtaking brand of passing football against DeMbare, Mpofu reckons there is still need to rope in a sharp striker to the squad.

“I was really impressed with the brand of passing football that the boys exhibited in Harare. It was very impressive and we have to build on that. However, I believe there is need to rope in one sharp striker in our squad. We are still in pre-season and we are not panicking at all,” said Mpofu. Last week, PSL reigning Soccer Star of the Year Joel “Josta” Ngodzo completed his return to Highlanders.

Bosso also beefed up their squad with the trio of former Young Warriors, Hwange, Harare City and Manica Diamonds utility player Pritchard Mphelele, ex-Chicken Inn and How Mine winger Toto Banda as well as defender Crispen Ncube.

They join experienced midfielder Winston Mhango, defender Andrew Tandi and striker Lynnoth Chikuhwa. The Chronicle