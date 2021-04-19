NRZ awaits govt relaxation of lockdown

By Nizbert Moyo

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says it is still waiting for government to announce further COVID-19 lockdown relaxation measures so that it can reintroduce its passenger train service.

NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika told NewsDay that the rail company would re-introduce the commuter trains after government further relaxed the COVID-19 measures.

“We cannot be super spreaders of the global pandemic and so we will be guided by the government’s guidelines on dealing with COVID-19,’’ he said.

“We will begin to operate when government announces its relaxation measures,” he said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi urged the NRZ to immediately reintroduce the trains to alleviate transport challenges as well as protect citizens from being mugged by criminals masquerading as public transport providers.

“Residents end up risking their lives by boarding private Honda Fit vehicles, which have become dangerous these days as people disappear or get mugged,” Sibindi said. NewsDay