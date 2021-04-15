Billiat silences critics with crucial goal

By Ricky Zililo

Warriors frontman Khama Billiat chose the grand stage to silence his critics by scoring a precious goal that not only powered Kaizer Chiefs into their first-ever Caf Champions League quarter-finals, but also guaranteed the South African club a cool R9.5 million.

Kaizer Chiefs fought gallantly last Saturday to force a 2-2 stalemate against Horoya FC at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Conakry, Guinea, to finish second behind Group C winners Wydad AC of Morocco and seal their spot in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Billiat, who has been under fire from a section of Amakhosi fans and the media for a “mediocre” season, struck the equalising goal in the 76th minute, piercing the hearts of Horoya, who were just 14 minutes from advancing to the last eight.

Billiat’s goal ensures Chiefs finished above Horoya in Group C courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

The two sides played to a goalless draw in Johannesburg but Amakhosi’s two away goals proved critical.

While celebrating their feat of being the first Chiefs side to reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League, the Soweto giants spiced it up by qualifying for the last eight and are now guaranteed of US$650 000 (R9.5 million).

And it was Billiat’s goal that ensured Chiefs joined seven other clubs, defending champions Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Simba SC, Mamelodi Sundowns, CR Belouizdad, Esperance and MC Alger, that progressed to the quarter-finals and have each secured $650 000 (R9.5 million).

Should they continue with their fairytale run and progress to the semi-finals, Chiefs will pocket $875 000 (R12.8 million).

Runners-up of the Caf Champions League get $1.25 million (R18.3 million), while champions will get $2.5 million (R36.6 million). The Chronicle