Bosso close in on Josta, Pritchard Mphele, Toto Banda and Crispen Ncube

By Ricky Zililo

The 2019 Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo is on the verge of retracing his footsteps to Highlander, with negotiations said to be at an advanced stage.

Ngodzo, a product of the Highlanders’ juniors, will be returning for the second time to Bosso after rejoining the Bulawayo giants just for a season in 2014 following the expiry of his contract with FC Platinum.

Josta, as Ngodzo is affectionately known in football circles, had been lured by “moneybags” FC Platinum in 2011.

He then left Bosso in 2015 for Caps United where he stayed for five seasons before dumping the Harare giants for Zambian side Buildcon at the beginning of 2020.

The ex-FC Platinum and Caps United star is among four new players that Bosso negotiating with.

Former Young Warriors, Hwange, Harare City and Manica Diamonds utility player Pritchard Mphelele, ex-Chicken Inn and How Mine winger Toto Banda as well as defender Crispen “Goso-goso” Ncube are some of the players Bosso are negotiating with.

Ncube and Banda have been training with the club, while Ngodzo and Mphelele are expected to start once they conclude their deals.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said: “Negotiations with new players are in progress; we will let you know the official position once everything is concluded.” The Herald