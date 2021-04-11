AKA’s fiancée, Nelli Tembe, dies in Cape Town hotel tragedy

By Karishma Thakurdin, Jessica Levitt and Kyle Zeeman

Police were on Sunday morning investigating the death of 22-year-old Nelli Tembe, the fiancée of well-known musician AKA, at the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

AKA’s publicist, Phumza Nohashe, said the Forbes and Tembe families would release a statement soon.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing shouting and a “loud doof” sound, and said they had heard a man calling security and crying.

A source close to AKA said he was “inconsolable”.

“Paramedics on the scene have said a female had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of that building. When paramedics arrived on the scene, she had sustained polytraumatic injuries,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“She was in a critical condition and they started a full life-support resuscitation. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe and she was declared deceased,” he added.

Pepperclub Hotel general manager Efi Ella also confirmed that a young woman had fallen from one of the upper floors of the hotel at 7.30 am on Sunday.

Western Cape SA Police Service media liaison Capt FC van Wyk said crime-scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.

“Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets, Cape Town CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased,” the police said in a statement. Sowetan Live