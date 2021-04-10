Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Prosecutor Kasema freed on bail

By Nyore Madzianike

Law officer Tapiwa Kasema, who is facing allegations of consenting bail to suspected notorious armed robbery Musa Taj Abdul, was yesterday freed on Z$20 000 bail.

Suspended state prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema and notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul and his gang
Kasema was released Friday morning by Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna following his fresh freedom bid on changed circumstances.

He was also ordered to report once every month at Glen View Police Station in Harare.

Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema appears at Harare Magistrates’ Court. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Kasema was ordered to surrender title deeds to a Glen View house as part of bail conditions.

He is being charged with criminal abuse of office. The Herald

