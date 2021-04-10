Police hunt for gang-rape suspects

By Judge Jarachara

Police in Bulawayo are hunting for four men who gang-raped a woman at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre and robbed a man from Cowdray Park suburb.

The gang — pirating in a silver Honda CRV vehicle — attacked the residents on Monday night.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of robbery and rape which occurred on April 5 around 8 PM. The two complainants boarded a Silver Honda CRV registration number unknown at corner 6th avenue and Lobengula Street, Bulawayo intending to go to Cowdray Park.

The car had four men including the driver.

“The driver drove along Luveve Road as if he was proceeding to Cowdray Park. At the intersection of Luveve Road and Siyepambili Drive, the driver turned left instead of right and drove for about 100 metres before turning into a bush near Fambeki Hill.

“One of the suspects brandished an okapi knife and robbed complaint one (51) of his Mobicel cellphone, US$20, R10 and 10kg mealie-meal.

“Complainant two (31) was robbed of her sling bag with $50, US$2, a shopping bag containing rulers, hair combs and rat killer pesticides.

The accused persons then drove along Market Road, Kelvin Industrial Area, Bulawayo where they dumped complainant number one. From there they drove to Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre together with complainant number two where three of the accused persons took turns to rape her in the motor vehicle.

“After raping the complainant, the accused persons drove back to Kelvin Industrial Area where they dumped her. The matter was reported at Western Commonage Police Station and complainant number two was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination,” he said.

Insp Ncube appealed to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to notify the police.

He further urged members of the public to desist from boarding motor vehicles that are not authorised for public service as they account for the high number of criminal cases experienced in Bulawayo.

The incident comes days after four unknown men gang-raped and robbed a 23-year-old bus conductor at around 2.30am in Bulawayo’s Emthunzini suburb, when she was on her way to catch a bus to work. The Chronicle