Government suspends Kwekwe high school teacher

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe High School teacher who allegedly demanded bribe money from parents seeking Form One places has been suspended pending investigations.

Dicosta Zimhende, a History teacher, working in cahoots with a School Development Committee (SDC) clerk, Sham Mwarowa, allegedly demanded up to $750 for one to secure a Form One place.

The duo has since been suspended to pave way for investigations.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communication and advocacy, Mr Taungana Ndoro confirmed the development saying the matter was also reported to the police.

“The case was reported to the ZRP fraud section and we are still awaiting the outcome. Investigations by the ministry are ongoing and the teacher was charged and suspended. Police are saying investigations are underway,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said pupils whose parents paid the money have all been accommodated to lessen the prejudice.

Zimhende and Mwarowa allegedly demanded money ranging from US$80 to US$750 after promising parents and guardians places for their children at the school.

The issue only came to light on the opening day when school authorities discovered that there was an extra class of about 30 pupils, prompting the school head Mr Nelson Shumba to launch an investigation. The Chronicle