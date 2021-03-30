Zanu PF says its ready for more defections… MDC Alliance “not worried about Zanu PF jokes”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF spokesman, Simon Khaya Moyo claims his party is ready to welcome more deserters from opposition parties in Zimbabwe.

Moyo was responding to recent claims by the MDC Alliance that the ruling party was “printing opposition party membership cards and regalia and parading defectors before ‘rented crowds’ as part of a wider plot to annihilate Nelson Chamisa’s outfit ahead of the 2023 elections.”

Recently Blessing Chebundo and Lilian Timevous respectively dumped the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T and the MDC Alliance and joined the ruling Zanu PF.

Zimbabwe’s former Deputy Justice Minister, Obert Gutu, also joined Zanu PF from the MDC-T claiming the opposition parties lacked vision.

On Tuesday Zanu PF said, “The party will continue to welcome and warmly receive those tracking their roots back home to the party notwithstanding which political party they are coming from.”

Moyo also dismissed allegations that the ruling party was printing MDC Alliance cards and regalia as “spurious, frivolous and baseless.

“Zanu PF is actually not surprised that the MDC Alliance which claims to be the ‘doyen of democracy’ has started to target those exercising their democratic right to leave their party and join Zanu PF, in the process accusing Zanu PF of baseless and nonsensical allegations.

“These are hard times indeed for the headless and cornered splitting opposition. Let it be known however that this should not be misconstrued as a Zanu PF problem but theirs to solve,” he said.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance national deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said the fact that the ruling party was waiting for more defections then “it’s clear that they are planned and fake.”

“If they say they await for more defections then it’s clear that they are planned and fake. At the moment we are not worried about Zanu PF jokes. We are hands on mobilizing the grassroots for the convergence of all citizens to win Zimbabwe for change.

“We are ready to face head-on with ZANU PF on the ballot. We will defeat them as we did in 2018,” Hlatywayo said. Nehanda Radio