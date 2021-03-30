Madam Boss hangs out with Nollywood legends as she lands role in Nigerian Movie

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, has made some boss moves as she posed for pictures with Nollywood stars and reveals that she landed an acting role in a Nigerian series.

In her picture, Madam Boss posed with actor and film director Prince Jide Kosoko (A real royal Nigerian prince) and actress Ayo Adesanya. She made the announcement that she will be acting in the same film with the two giants.

“Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho from Zimbabwe to Nollywood. Hakusi kugona kwangu asi ruoko rwenyu Mwari (Not by my effort but by God’s grace).

@ayoadesanya is that you @princejidekosoko Is that you? Acting in the same movie with these Nollywood legends… Thank you @drhenryobidi for this life changing journey you are truly a man of God,” she captioned the picture on Facebook.

Madam Boss left Zimbabwe March 25 to act in a Nigerian series titled ‘The offspring.’

She did not reveal much about her role in the movie but made it known that she will act as an expatriate Zimbabwean in Nigeria who owns a very busy restaurant.

She did not reveal other actors who will feature in the movie but what we know so far about the two she has been with is that: Prince Kosoko, who is born to a royal family of Lagos Island, is a celebrated Nigerian actor and film director and has 57 years of experience in the film industry.

Adesanya is a multi-award winning actress with 35 years of experience in the film industry. She has featured in a number of movies including, Tears in My Heart, Dancer and Remember Your Mother.