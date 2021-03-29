Witchcraft and bad luck accused Ms Shally deactivates Instagram account

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Trevor Mbizvo’s girlfriend Shaleen Nullens, also known as Ms Shally, has deactivated her Instagram account after she was accused of ‘witchcraft’ and having “bad luck”.

Ms Shally is accused of being pursued and haunted by bad luck wherever she goes.

Monalisa Zulu, with whom she is involved with in a love triangle, drew first blood. Njuzu replied indirectly with a jab by suggesting that Ms Shally needs to get “cleansed” before many other people around her suffer the same fate.

The cleansing referred to is a cultural method of exorcising one of alleged evil spirits. Njuzu, a self-proclaimed mermaid, said in her Instastory, “If you’ve stayed with someone for a very long time and they die you need to get cleansed soon after because wherever you go you’ll always carry their shadow. Whoever you meet in life you are a danger to them.”

Mbizvo’s accident claimed one person called Edward Mudekunye, a full-time student who is studying to become a commercial pilot in South Africa.

The late Edward’s cousin, only identified as Selekta Base, has also launched an attack on Ms Shally saying she is practicing witchcraft and has taken away an innocent soul.

In a now deleted Instagram story Selektabase said, “Unapologetic, self-centered and air-headed. You’d rather mention the name of the car, right down to the make and model and just browse paste the death of an innocent soul. You and your man are ludicrous and moronic.

@msshallyofficial you do witchcraft, no one can tell me any different. Uri muroyi”.

Unoroya and that’s that. You’re fu..king tapped for posting what model of the car was when your reckless boyfriend killed my boys. The evil spirits from your family are taking away lives. Urikuita basa reku rekuromba nemoyo dze vanhu. Like you are basically selling souls. First it was your dad, then Ginimbi and now Edward. You’re tripping fr bro. F%#k off from the face of the planet.

“Tell her to reactivate her account, I’ve got time,” he added.

MsShally lost her client Ginimbi in 2020 in a similar accident. Two months later she lost her father. It is on these grounds that Njuzu and selektabase have based their arguments.

Meanwhile Zimbabweans have already begun to storm Lamborghini social media pages demanding answers and some accusing the Italian company of making ‘fake’ cars.

Mbizvo was injured during the accident and not much information on his health has been revealed. Nehanda Radio