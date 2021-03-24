Ndege Boy offers R50 000 donation if fraud allegations are proved true

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African based Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Kudzai Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy has responded to circulating reports that he is a wanted fugitive and that he skipped the country after being granted bail in 2016.

Ndege Boy has denied there is any truth to the allegations that he is a wanted fugitive in Zimbabwe, He has also challenged blogs and newspapers to produce evidence to those allegations saying if they do he will donate R50 000 (US$3359) to charity.

In a statement Kudzai targeted a specific news blog and said, “People from Zimbabwe never disappoint. How can they call a man that has never been arrested or skipped a trial a fugitive?

“Can they first prove my arrest? Not from stupid newspaper article that someone decided to write all because I am newsworthy. Yes I got rich young, let them prove facts first. Then they can mention my name and drag my girlfriend in all this.

“@iHarare and any other blogs or newspapers writing about me. Please do not publish stories that deform my character or tarnish my reputation. I have watched this happen over the years and said nothing about it.

“Well here are the facts you need to know before you publish one-sided stories, unverified allegations, fabricated stories, stories made up of social media Kangaroo courts.

“Also note if you can even prove this beyond reasonable doubt today I will donate R50 000 (US$3359) to any charitable organization of your choice,” he said.

“I was never or have never been arrested for those allegations. Please inform me which court date I skipped to label me a fugitive. Please show us the amount of bail I paid and to which court to be released 6 years ago.

“Also note that the Herald article came out 1, 5 years after this happened because I got into a fight with someone exercising their power on me. All these allegations happened when I had long left Zimbabwe.

“Which court docket shows I defrauded anyone money? You might as well publish it. Just because I was a director at DreamAir and I was driving Ferraris, Rolls Royce at 22 years made me newsworthy to you and till this day you think my empire was built on the alleged $166k? What is $166k to me now?” said Mushonga.

Mushonga an alleged fugitive had gone under the radar for four years after he allegedly skipped the country to South Africa. He and his two friends are accused of defrauding a microfinance company in Harare.

He resurfaced early this year as he was over the moon with his new girlfriend, South African diva Khanyi Mbau. The two are madly in love with each other and Mushonga has revealed that he wouldn’t mind paying R1 million for Mbau’s lobola. Nehanda Radio