Fresh headache for Makore family

By Jairos Saunyama

The Makore family in Murewa is currently grappling with the problem of limiting the numbers of mourners who will attend the burial of their slain son Tapiwa Makore (7), on Saturday.

Tapiwa was gruesomely murdered in September last year, allegedly for ritual purposes by his uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore (snr) with the assistance of his herdboy Tafadzwa Shamba.

The pair has already been caged in connection with the murder.

The fresh headache for the Makore family emanates from the COVID-19 regulations, which limit the number of mourners to 30 to contain the spread of the respiratory disease.

But the burial of the boy is likely to attract a large number of people, among them villagers and sympathisers.

Tapiwa’s father, Munyaradzi, yesterday told NewsDay that his son’s remains would be collected from Harare on Friday before burial the following morning.

“The burial date is still set for Saturday. My son’s remains will come home on Friday ahead of the burial the following day,” Makore said.

Tapiwa will be buried with some of his body parts, including the head, missing.

Family spokesperson Beaulah Musupayi said they would ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed during the burial.

“We are aware that we are likely to receive a sizeable number of people who want to bid farewell to our boy. We are also cognisant of the fact that we are living in COVID-19 times, hence we will try by all means to minimise the number of mourners,” she said.

“We have secured sanitisers and we will make sure that social distancing will be followed. The burial will begin at 11am.” News Day