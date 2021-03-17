Prophet Uebert Angel appointed presidential envoy and ambassador at large…. sworn in at State House today

By Never Kadungure

After spending US$1m in coronavirus relief aid, distributing food with the help of MDC and Zanu PF MPs across the country last year, Prophet Uebert Angel has been appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and sworn in today at State House.

Initial speculation had claimed Prophet Angel would be made a “Goodwill Ambassador” but Nehanda Radio understands he has been made a Presidential Envoy and Ambassador Plenipotentiary (an ambassador with full powers to sign treaties or otherwise act for the state or monarch). His remit covers Europe, North America, South America and Central America.

The UK based businessman/preacher has been in Zimbabwe for the past two weeks undergoing an induction and training programme for diplomats.

He already holds two university degrees in Business Finance from Salford University, UK and a Masters Degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh (Napier) and 1 Post Graduate Degree in Education from the University of Bolton in the UK.

Government sources say President Mnangagwa is hoping to leverage Angel’s international profile to promote the country. The preacher also gave generously in terms of his philanthropy last year.

In April 2020 Prophet Angel pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes were severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

He has received praise across the political divide for “walking the talk” during a time of crisis when most churches have been conspicuous by their silence during the lockdown. Zanu PF and MDC MPs paid tribute to the work of his Uebert Angel Foundation during a difficult time.

In January 2020 he paid fees for the entire school for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February of that year by doing the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo.