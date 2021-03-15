Khama expected back in training

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Kaizer Chiefs and Warriors talisman Khama Billiat is expected to start non-contact training on March 22, the South African media has reported.

Billiat has been out of action since January when he sustained an injury during Chiefs’ goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC and might only start playing from April.

According to South African online publication Kick Off, the Warriors’ star will start non-contact training on Monday next week.

The injury saw him pulling out of the Warriors’ squad for the crucial Total Caf African Nations Cup qualifiers against Botswana in Gaborone on March 25 and the home tie against Zambia at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

The Warriors are second in Group H with five points, five behind Algeria and one ahead of Botswana, while Zambia anchor the group with three points.

A win for the Warriors and a loss for Zambia against Algeria will see coach Zdravko Logarušic’s men writing their own piece of history by making a third consecutive qualification for the Afcon finals.

However, Logarušic is yet to register a win as Warriors’ coach in the six matches that he has been in charge. The Chronicle