Two attempts on my life in addition to two failed abductions – Shumba

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition United Democratic Alliance (UDA) president Daniel Shumba has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is planning a “series of diabolical conspiracies” against him including breaking into his house and planting incriminating evidence.

Shumba took to Twitter on Monday and claimed there was a plot “to plant incriminating evidence in my house, in order to justify subjecting me to the vagary of your terrorist machine.”

Shumba blasted the regime, accusing it of “shamelessly spilling innocent blood in order to preserve your ill gotten power and opulent lifestyles,” adding that the government officials whom he did not specify had captured that State.

“You can’t brutalize the will of God. You’ve canceled my licenses, confiscated my immovable property and expropriated my farm. Two attempts on my life in addition to two failed abductions.

“I will stand firm to defeat your corrupt regime. The citizens of Zimbabwe will be redeemed and the nation will be healed. A testimony awaits. These evil men’s (uncircumcised philistines) time is up. No amount of intimidation or harassment will stop the inevitable. Magumo…

“I know your obsessions; power and greed for money. You shamelessly spill innocent blood in order to preserve your ill gotten power and opulent lifestyles. You steal from citizens, have corrupted and captured State Institutions, in spite of this I promise you will live scared,” Shumba said.

He added: “I have refused to be part of your kind or sacrifice the nation on blood thrust alters littered across the country. I challenged your election rigging in the Constitutional court, and refused to participate in your circus (Polad). Now you want to entitle yourselves to my life?

“My impeccable source confirms that you want to plant incriminating evidence in my house, in order to justify subjecting me to the vagary of your terrorist machine. The world knows your desperate desire to scheme a series of diabolical conspiracies against my person.

“I’m a child of God, so repent which it’s still day. You’ve got too much blood crying out against you. Know that am covered by the all powerful blood of Jesus Christ. I save a covenant keeping God. Stop your evil plots. UDA – ‘… for such a time as this!’ LetMyPeopleGo.”

In January 2018, Parliament expelled eleven Zanu-PF legislators after the ruling party notified the august House that they no longer represented their interests. Also accusing them of supporting the smaller Zanu PF faction, the Generation 40. Shumba was also among these people.

With his UDA party, Shumba contested in the 2018 elections which Mnangagwa controversially won. He also challenged Mnangagwa’s victory in the Constitutional Court. Nehanda Radio